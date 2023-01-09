Sweet idea - recycle your old chocolate boxes

Greene King pubs, including the Jolly Toper, Hansom Can, Ewe and Lamb and Highwayman, have launched their annual Tub2Pub appeal for customers to start the New Year with charity and environment on their minds, by recycling empty plastic sweets and biscuit tubs.

Over 1,600 Greene King pubs will act as drop off points for people to leave their empty plastic confectionary and biscuit containers as they cannot be easily recycled in kerbside collections. The successful 2022 Tub2Pub scheme saw an amazing 24,000 tubs, which is over three tonnes of plastic, saved from landfill.

Customers can recycle their clean and empty tubs at Greene King pubs and franchised pubs until February 19. You can find your nearest pub by visiting www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/tub2pub

This is the third year Greene King has partnered with co-cre8 in the Tub2Pub scheme. Co-cre8 specialises in recycling the hard polypropylene plastic which the tubs are made of. Money raised from the sale of the resulting granulated plastic will be passed on to Greene King’s charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support.

Vance Fairman-Smith, Greene King’s supply chain director, said: “Tub2Pub is simply a great initiative as we all need to play our part in tackling waste. As a company we’re constantly working to support our communities and are committed to reducing the impact on the environment.