A large number of Luton and Dunstable’s schools are expected to be impacted by strike action by teachers tomorrow (Wednesday).

Many of the area’s schools are reverting to remote learning for the day as parents are warned to keep their youngsters at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the schools impacted is Icknield High School in Luton, which told parents a large proportion of its teaching staff were members of the National Education Union (NEU) which is calling the day of action. Years 8, 9 and 10 will be expected to work from home and year 7 pupils have a delayed start until 9.25am. Year 11s, currently working towards their national exams, will be expected to be in school.

Striking teachers will meet at Luton Town hall tomorrow before a march through the town

Pupils classed as vulnerable or on an Educational Health Care Plan can also attend school and with most schools, those pupils on free school meals have been offered packed lunches to be taken home as close of school today (Tuesday).

Denbigh High School in Luton is closing for years 8, 9 and 10, and has told parents who cannot care for pupils on the day of the strike to get in touch.

Luton Sixth Form is remaining open but pupils will be provided with extra study provision and pupils who know their teacher is on strike do not need to attend the first and last sessions of the day.

Queensbury Academy in Dunstable will be closed to all but vulnerable students, and remote learning will be made available for all year groups.

Dallow Primary school in Luton told parents today: “As a result of new information from teachers who have declared that they are striking tomorrow, I am afraid that Zebra class, Year 3 and Year 4 classes will be closed to children. Apologies for any inconvenience and the late notice.”

In a letter to parents of pupils at Harlington School headteacher Helen Harris said: “I would like to thank all parents for being kind and respectful regarding the decision of many teachers to take industrial strike action on Wednesday. Whatever our individual positions on this matter we remain a strong community committed to treating each other with courtesy even when we disagree.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chalk Hills Academy will be closed to Years 7 to 10 except for a very small number of students in these years who have been contacted directly and asked to attend. Year 11 are expected to attend and will be following a collapsed timetable for mock preparation. Year 12 & 13 students will have private study using the Sixth Form facilities.

A spokesman for the teachers union said: “NEU members across the country will be on strike on Wednesday 1st February in our ongoing dispute with the Government over pay and funding.

“Picket lines will be in place in large numbers of schools across the region and many schools will be closed due to the action.

“In addition to picket lines, there are a number of rallies and marches taking place across the region.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Luton campaigners will meet at the Town Hall before a march to Market Hill for 12 noon.

More strikes are planned in March and April.

A Government statement said: “After two years of disrupted education due to the pandemic, every single day spent in school with experienced teachers who know their students makes a difference to a child’s development. The NEU’s decision to call strike action puts children’s education and wellbeing at risk at a time when teachers are working hard to support them in recovering from the pandemic.”