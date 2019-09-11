Luton and Dunstable University Hospital celebrates emerging leaders

A group of 20 members of staff from the Luton and Dunstable Hospital are celebrating after achieving their Chartered Management Institute (CMI) Level 3 certificate in Leading/Supervising Apprenticeship.

The group are the first in the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to achieve the certificate, with 17 achieving Distinctions.

L&D junior managers receiving their CMI Level 3 certificates on Thursday, September 5.

The certificates were presented by chief executive David Carter, who congratulated them on their achievements and held them up as a shining example of the Trust’s values and objectives in action.

The staff, who are all at junior management level, balanced studying for the qualification while working.

Their jobs included both clinical and non-clinical roles in areas such as Neonatal Intensive Care, Midwifery, Information, Clinical Biochemistry, Supplies, Obesity Research, Inpatient Occupational Therapy and Physiotherapy, IT, Respiratory Medicine and Theatres.

Two of the staff also received special awards from HAWK – The “Most Grown as a Manager” award went to Lead Innovation and Quality (NICU) Claire Adamson, and the “Above and Beyond” award was presented to Kelly Smith Rose, Principal Technician of Procurement (Pharmacy).

Both were promoted during the course of their studies.