Luton and Dunstable's favourite pubs - according to our readers

Whichever you prefer, pubs are more than just places to drink—they’re where we meet mates, tuck into a plate of something comforting (scampi and chips, anyone?), and make memories.

It’s no secret that pubs are having a tough time. Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) reported that over 200 pubs have closed in the UK in the first half of this year—a figure which is in line with official government statistics. Rising taxes and running costs are hitting this industry hard – especially after the pandemic.

Or maybe it’s got something to do with the younger generation not drinking alcohol (I am one of those - sorry!). Whatever the reason for the decline, we wanted to make sure we showcased the best of what is left.

At the Herald and Post, we asked you to shout about your favourites: the places that keep pulling pints, serving up proper pub grub, and bringing the people together.

Here’s a roundup of your top picks—the pubs you love!

1 . The Sugar Loaf First up is The Sugar Loaf on New Town Street, Luton, which topped the list with twenty-one mentions. This cosy gastropub is known for its hearty roasts and proper pints, making it a go-to for Sunday dinners and casual evenings. On TripAdvisor, Paul M summed it up with: “Steak pie is the best I’ve ever had. Roast dinners are spot on too, very well priced and the bar staff top notch.” Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The White Swan Inn The White Swan Inn on High Street South, Dunstable, came second with sixteen mentions. A long-standing favourite in the town, it’s known for its friendly welcome and lively mix of regulars. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The Bricklayers Arms The Bricklayers Arms on High Town Road, Luton, had seven mentions. A firm favourite with Luton Town supporters and real-ale enthusiasts, it has deep roots in the club’s culture. On TripAdvisor, Roddy P called it: “a great Luton supporters pub and an important venue in the recent history of the club… Great staff and very willing to help and go the extra mile.” Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . The Phoenix The Phoenix on Kelvin Close, Luton, also received seven mentions. This friendly Irish-style bar has built a reputation for good pints and a lively atmosphere. On Google, Brian M described it as “a great little bar with friendly staff and excellent drinks.” Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales