Luton appeal to donate old school uniforms to help families in need

You can donate school uniforms at The Mall Luton

The Level Trust charity, based at The Mall, distributes free clothing and shoes for children.

The uniform drive is taking place until August 8, and anyone who is able to donate can drop pre-loved school uniforms to the Ask Me Point in The Mall who will sort and pass on to the charity’s Uniform Exchange.

Uniforms can be used and washed, or brand new, and will be given to those who are unable to acquire their own for the new school year. The charity believes with properly fitting clothing, children will feel more comfortable in the classroom, which will lead to better concentration and learning.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at the Mall Luton, said: “We are so lucky to have Level Trust here at The Mall, and as one of our chosen charities for this year. School uniforms can be a huge expense for families, especially at a time where the rising cost of living is impacting all of us, and this simple act can make a huge difference to so many. So if you are having a clear out of good condition uniform that your children have grown out of, please do donate it to our team at the Ask Me Point.”