Luton artist to help create public art cateway to Newlands Park development

Lutonian artist Dominic Allan will play a key role in creating a piece of public art to form a landmark gateway to the Newlands Park development on the southern edge of the town.

The 40-acre site was once seen as the enabling development for Luton Town Football Club’s Power Court stadium plans in the town centre.

Applicant Wrenbridge Land Limited’s hybrid plans for the area were approved by the borough council’s development management committee.

An artist's impression of Newlands Park

A gas main on the southern part of the site prompted the planning format, with full plans covering the land north of Newlands Road and outline proposals for the area south of it.

“Specifically, this application is applying for flexible employment uses, with the accommodation spread across four key buildings,” according to a report to the committee.

“The detailed element consists of three buildings and is for 38,686sqm of employment floorspace, while the outline section comprises one further unit, which would provide up to 19,300sqm of floorspace,” explained the report.

Planning consultant for the applicant Sean McGrath said: “We’ve considered the gateway potential, which is reflected in the iconic design, the Luton public art, the integrated landscaping and the socio-economic uplift.

“We want to create a prestige development which reflects Luton’s identity. Lutonian artist Dominic Allan will engage with creative groups, including the Luton Creative Forum, to develop the art piece.

“The scheme approaches sustainability comprehensively, with a new footpath cycleway running the length of the site, as well as bus stops.

“This will deliver a sustainable prestigious gateway development, with significant economic benefits generating up to 2,500 jobs and producing £250m a year in gross added value to the economy.

“The construction period will create up to 450 jobs. An employment and skills strategy has been prepared, so that jobs and procurement opportunities will be targeted at local people and businesses.

“We’re excited to be bringing Newlands Park forward in this final step to delivering economic employment generating development on the site after all these years.”

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks backed the project, saying: “I always get a little uneasy with developments of this nature where people are projecting the number of jobs likely to be created.

“The 2,500 quoted may well be possible. But it depends on the nature of the businesses of the occupiers of the buildings. If they’re all warehouses, then it will generate plenty of traffic and a small number of jobs.”

Labour Farley councillor Dave Taylor, who chairs the committee, said: “I tend to agree. It’s probably easier to count the number of robots that will be employed than the employees.”

Labour Farley councillor Mahmood Hussain asked whether an area was kept aside for a potential park and ride.

LBC’s planning team leader Clive Inwards explained land to the north-west is excluded from the plans to be safeguarded as a suitable area for that.

Councillor Franks wondered whether traffic can drive through the site from Newlands Road to London Road.

