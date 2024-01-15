Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An artistic group in Luton is aiming to set up a community ceramics studio – but needs your help to make it possible.

Snail Adams, Faye Munroe, and Phoebe Heins from Lugus Ceramics want to provide a space where ‘the people of Luton can come together to experiment and play with clay’.

Lugus hosted its first workshop ‘Fall in Love with Clay’ on Valentine's Day last year. Snail said: “I made it my mission to set up a local community kiln with accessibility at its core, with the vision of opening up a dedicated ceramics studio space with regular workshops, training and employment opportunities for local people.”

‘Lugus Ceramics Directors’, Raku Glazing Workshop Summer 2023. From left to right: Snail Adams, Phoebe Heins, and Faye Munroe. Images courtesy and credit, Guillaume Sanchez

Lugus was given a kiln by Barnfield College during its redevelopment project at the beginning of 2023.

However, the group hasn’t been able to use the kiln yet because of an electrical issue. A spokesman explained: “The cost of installing the kiln is high, as the initiative needs to front the cost of converting the three-phase kiln into a single phase.”

Now, the trio is asking for donations to install the kiln.

Faye said: “Ceramics is a beautiful art to be shared, for each individual to connect with in their own unique way. Installing the kiln will give us the opportunity to do that! We just now need the funds to share this joy.”