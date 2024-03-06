Luton arts organisation host showcase and open mic night - "sharing the great things Luton has to offer"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An arts organisation in Luton is shining a light on ‘unique’ art installations with a free-to-attend showcase.

The Young Revolutonaries showcase and open mic night will take place on Friday, March 22 from 6pm to 11pm at the University of Bedfordshire’s Post-Graduate centre, Vicarage Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first group of Young Revolutonaries’ showcased their work in December, and this time five different participants – Ahad Abdul, Molly Sims, Rebecca Lily, Sjay Akinjomo, and Vicky Moyle – will be displaying their projects.

The Young Revolutonaries Showcase and Open Mic Night takes place on Friday, March 22

A spokesperson for Revoluton Arts said: “They have been participating in sessions led by a range of guest artists that support them to turn their socially engaged creative ideas into projects that maximise engagement with local audiences.

“Over 100 local residents contributed to the creation of the final creative products, and these co-created artworks will be shared with the public for the first time at the showcase.”

Ahad Abdul’s project hopes to redefine how Luton is seen in the media by creating a bank of free photographs that ‘document the vibrant, nature, culture and industry of the town’. Molly Sims is developing a multi-media piece with interviews that explore identities and stereotypes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rebecca Lily’s project uses photography, poetry, and print to celebrate ‘spirituality, the universe, and the beauty of queer identity’. Experienced youth worker Sjay Akinjomo is hoping to give participants a range of activities that provide an immediate mental well-being boost on their busy days.

Vicky Moyle has been working with members of the public to turn trash into fashion by creating garments from unwanted objects and textiles.

After the Young Revolutonaries showcase, Revoluton Arts will be hosting an Open Mic Night featuring upcoming and emerging talent. Acts will include rap, indie, poetry, spoken word, comedy, and more.

Creative director and CEO Lindsey Pugh said: “Creating opportunity for emerging artists and audiences in Luton is the bedrock of our work. It has been an honour to support the second cohort of Young Revolutonaries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We believe passionately in sharing all the creativity Luton has to offer, giving a platform to artists, and connecting them with audiences – in Luton and beyond.”