Luton author dedicates debut novel to late parents as percentage of profits go to women's charities

An author from Luton has dedicated his debut novel to his late parents as he prepares for its release on International Women’s Day.

Fondley Tenner Palmer’s first book, FootNotes, will go on sale on Saturday, March 8, after two years of writing, editing and perfecting his story – all about women and their place in the universe.

Fondley, who lives near Wardown Park with his daughter and partner, started thinking about a book in 2023 while recovering from an injury.

The 62-year-old said: “I had a lot of time on my hands, and the idea came to me.

“On October 23, I started my book without ever having any thoughts of going down this road of writing a novel, and it was exhilarating, scary.

“I started there and let my imagination take me somewhere. After each night, I would ask myself, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ And the only thing that pushed me through fear of doubt was: This is for my mum and dad.”

Fondley’s research led him down the paths of the Incas and various other tribes as he looked back through history and how people lived through time.

His novel tells the story of two goddesses and follows their origins and histories as human leaders and great queens of their communities.

These powerful beings come back down to earth billions of years after they left. The story is set in a magical fantasy world of crystals, underground chambers and cryptic maps.

The writer has been hugely inspired by the women in his life as the brother of four sisters and by his late parents. He used his grief of their passing as fuel to immerse himself in the world of writing.

He said: “I just have a terrible void in my life now they've gone. They were always there for me. I believe my book is unique, and it's a story that's never been recorded.”

Being able to self-publish his book was very important to Fondley, who wanted “total creative control” of his work.

He explained: “The thing that really gave me belief was my editor, Catherine Dunn. She was the one who held my hand through the whole process. I take myself seriously now, and I've got one hell of a book, and I'm going to go all out across the world, to tell people about my love for my mum and my dad.

“That's what I'm going to do, because it's not about it's not for me, it's for them.”

And since the book will be available to buy on International Women's Day, Fondley wanted to give back to women and donate 10 per cent of book sales to UN charities for women.

He said: “It goes back to my childhood. My mum was always looking to help others. I know my parents would think, if you do anything, you give back, you put your money where your mouth is, and that's what I'm going to do.

“The lack of donations to women and girls’ charities is just horrendous.”

His book is available online and can be found on Waterstones here, and costs £12.99.

And that’s not the end of writing for Fondley, he already has a second book in the works. So watch this space!