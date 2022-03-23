Luton author looking for support for new book

The front cover of Let's Skate

A Luton based family-run publisher has launched a new crowdfunding campaign to publish Luton author Claire Ndario and Kandice Johnson’s Let’s Skate!, a joyful and fresh celebration of friendship and skating for young readers.

Young readers will follow the adventures of skating superstar Njeri in this beautifully illustrated picture book, published by Formy Books, that celebrates the beauty of friendship, individuality, and acceptance. Created by British-Kenyan author Claire Ndario and Black American illustrator Kandice Johnson, Let’s Skate! is an inspirational celebration of childhood that will resonate with children everywhere.

Alongside their copy of the book, backers of the Kickstarter campaign will also receive exclusive and limited-edition book merchandise. In just a few days, the campaign has already secured the coveted ‘Projects We Love’ badge from the platform.

Research from BookTrust in 2019 revealed that just 8.7% of children’s book creators in the UK were people of colour, and of that percentage just 24 of those were debut authors. In the books themselves, the most recent data available shows us that of the nearly 6000 children’s picture books published in the UK, only 879 books feature characters of colour and just 2.2% have a Black main character.

The Kickstarter campaign for Let’s Skate! will end on April 8 with wider publication announced for August 2022.

Claire said: “I’m thrilled to be working together with Kandice and Formy Books to create Let’s Skate! We’ve created such a joyous and diverse depiction of friendship and kindness and I cannot wait for the world to meet Njeri and her friends this summer!”

Kandice said: “I’m incredibly passionate about inclusivity in children’s books, so to work together with Claire to create Let’s Skate! has been a dream! I hope Let’s Skate! sparks a love for reading and skating in all the children who read it!”

Ebony Lyon, founder of Formy Books says: “Without the major financial backing many larger publishers receive, securing vital pre-orders for our new releases can be difficult. Our previous Kickstarter campaigns have shown that using the platform is a brilliant way of garnering that early excitement and support from our community. We’re so excited to be bringing Claire and Kandice’s delightful vision to life and we cannot wait to share it with the world in August!”