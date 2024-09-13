Luton author shares her love of tortoises in latest book - Dandelion Days

Jenny has penned another book about tortoise care. Picture: Jenny Fensom

Luton author Jenny Fensom has written several books about cats, dogs, pets, people and places.

But her most recent – Dandelion Days – is an anthology of tortoise tales.

The former Leagrave Infants, Arnold School Barton and Challney Girls pupil says these lovable reptiles have always been a subject of great interest to her and she currently has five.

Jenny published Tortoise Talk in 2008 and Dandelion Days is a follow-up with a new section, Shell Tales.

It begins with an authoritative account of tortoise care by a leading vet with extensive experience of the world of chelonia (tortoises, turtles and terrapins), followed by articles by tortoise-loving friends, detailing tales of their pets.

Jenny – who was born at the L&D and moved to Streatley village when she was 12 – started writing late in life as therapy for her mobility issues. She has arthritic joints and her brother Anthony – a renowned consultant biochemist at Guys Hospital – helped get her started on a computer.

As a young girl, she was not very happy in Barton. She explains: “It was an entirely different experience . . . from living in an urban area, then changing to rural countryside.

"It was not always easy and at times I felt on the outside looking in.

“I left school with one 0 level and I had only had one idea in mind: to work with animals.”

Her father was a well known Luton builder and he built dog kennels and a shed with cat pens at the top of their large garden. And that became her business, starting when she was a 16-year-old school leaver until her retirement in 2007, aged 59.

Two of her books are about her family: one is entitled The Fensoms: A History of a Bedfordshire Farming Family and the other – Pets, People and Places – tells the story of her mother’s family.

Her grandfather Charles Heley worked as a foreman on Leagrave Station until he was forced to retire with health issues in 1925. After his death, her grandmother and four of her children moved to Willow Way, which was known as the Davis Estate.

At the tender age of 15, Jenny’s mother went to work for this newspaper as a junior office girl.

Jenny says: “The office boy was Harold White, who was later to become the owner of White Crescent Press in Mount Pleasant Road, Leagrave.

"So you see we have quite a connection with the Luton News.”

After her mother’s death in 1984, Jenny and her brother began spending more of their time on holiday at Sidmouth.

The pair also shared a love of pets, and in particular dogs. During the 80s and 90s, they bred three litters of Airedale puppies and three of Yorkshire Terriers.

Two of her books are dedicated to dogs and cats – Wag Tales: An Anthology of Rescued Dog and Cat Etudes: An Anthology of Rescued Cats.

Each of her books has been self-funded and all the profits have been donated to charity.

> Copies of Dandelion Days cost £10 each (free postage and packing) and are available from [email protected]

But hurry – there are only 10 left.