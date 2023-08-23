A home baker in Luton is planning to use her talents to put a smile on the faces of people in need of a boost – and wants your nominations.

Nancy, who started Mötley Bäkes in November of 2017, will be donating one cake a month to children and young adults who have life-limiting conditions, are in hospital, or are in the early stages of recovery from an illness.

Nancy said: “My ma used to bake with us when we were little which is where I got my love of baking. I was made redundant from Monarch Airlines where I worked as an accountant and it was at that point I decided I'd had enough of the 9-5 and wanted to be my own boss and have more time with my kids. So baking it was.

Nancy and a recent cake creation that took two and a half hours to decorate

"I decided I wanted to start donating cakes because I thought how can I do some good and spread some kindness with my cakes? A baker friend in Australia has started doing something similar so that helped with the idea and I also have a friend who lost her son to neuroblastoma when he was 4 which was also a big inspiration, especially as he loved chocolate cake.”

She added: “It makes me so happy that I'm in a position to be able to offer this to families. I'm excited to start having nominations come through so that I can brighten someone's day. This cake doesn’t have to be for a birthday, but can be for any occasion or just to brighten their day.”