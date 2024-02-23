Luton band’s charity dance night raises vital funds for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton band Aries raised £2,200 for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice following a successful dance night held at Barton-le-Clay village hall.

The event featured music of the 70s, 80s, 90s and early 2000s, raising funds for the hospice which provides expert and compassionate palliative care to people with life limiting conditions.

The group of nine originally played together in the Bedfordshire Youth Jazz Orchestra in Luton before they set up their band, Aries, in 1983. In 2022, Gary and the band arranged a charity fundraiser following his father's Parkinson’s diagnosis, and from there, the event became an annual event.

The event helped raise funds for Sue Ryder St John's Hospice

Their decision to support Sue Ryder St John's Hospice was the result of multiple personal connections to the hospice. The band's saxophonist, Howard, had his father Mick receive care there during his final days and similarly, in December 2023, Julie, wife of former band member Paul, mother of member Sam and sister-in-law to member Luke received care at the Moggerhanger based hospice.

Trumpeter Gary said: "We started the band because we love to play music and we all got on well together, but being able to raise money while doing something we enjoy makes it extra special. You don't always realise how much charities like Sue Ryder do and how much they need the support of their local community until you see it first-hand.

“Howard's dad Mick and Sam’s mum Julie received excellent care at Sue Ryder St John's Hospice, as have other band members' loved ones and other people we speak to. We were really taken aback at how much we managed to raise and delighted to be able to support our local Sue Ryder Hospice as they support our community so well."

Lewis Kaler, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice said: "We're incredibly grateful to Aries for their support and generosity in organising the charity dance night. It was a fantastic event which brought the community together to eat, drink and party. With the need for palliative care and bereavement support rising, fundraisers like Gary and the whole of the band are more vital than ever. Their work will go a long way to help us be there when it matters.”