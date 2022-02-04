Luton bandstand has pilot programme of events lined up for 2022 to suit all tastes

A rejuvenated bandstand in Luton is set to play its part in a cultural programme of events, this year, including some non-musical activities.

The town's Rotary club provided £150,000 towards the project to renovate the popular feature in Wardown Park.

Talks took place between the charity group and the borough council for several years about replacing the original bandstand, which was removed from the park.

Liberal Democrat Crawley councillor Terry Keens asked at a full council meeting if a programme of events has been formed for the bandstand.

Portfolio holder for regeneration and Labour Farley councillor Sian Goding replied: "Thanks to an underspend on events, Luton Rising has money left over.

"And it's able to allocate a small budget to run a pilot programme of activities at the bandstand, which should be well used, you're quite right.

"These activities will be from April to September as we're going to have a monthly event there."

The draft programme will involve several different activities, according to councillor Goding.

"There should be something to suit everyone, music, dance, yoga, floristry, art classes various events, one a month on there," she explained.

"What we're trying to show is that space isn't just about a band turning up and playing.

"It can be a very versatile area and we should be able to showcase all sorts of activities which can take place there.

"Some marketing will be done around this, including details about how people, whether groups or residents in general, can book that space for their different events.

"This will also give information about funding pots they might like to access if they want to put events on.

"That will be quite useful for them and we're working closely with a local community partner which has secured funds already to support activity going forwards on the bandstand."

Councillor Goding said Luton "is going to come to life during 2022 with a whole range of cultural and community events".

The full programme is due to be published this month (Feb) "along with the outline of what will happen on the bandstand".

Future events include the Chinese New Year, a wellness weekend, St Patrick's Day and St George's Day celebrations, and an About Us production over the Easter weekend, she added.

"I hope you'll encourage your friends and colleagues, and everyone in Luton, to come along and enjoy as many as possible."

Councillor Keens replied: "I'm really encouraged by that. It's something we want in Luton to perk us all up after the dreadful two years we've had."