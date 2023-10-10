Luton Bangladeshi group celebrates culture with free 25th jubilee celebrations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bangladeshi cultural organisation in Luton is celebrating its 25th jubilee.

Purbachal-the eastern sky began promoting awareness of Bangladeshi history, culture, and heritage in 1998.

On Sunday, October 15, the group will be celebrating its 25th year with a variety programme that will feature songs, poetry recitations, reflections, and dance. The event will be hosted at Dallow Community Centre from 6.30pm, and entry is free with refreshments provided.

The organisation will also be revealing its new theme song. The song, which was inspired by the upcoming jubilee, has lyrics that were written by general secretary, Dr Anwarul Haque. Musician and friend of Purbachal, Soumyen Adhikari of Kolkata, recorded the song himself and taught the members of Purbachal to sing it on the day.

Dr Nazia Khanum OBE DL, Chair of Purbachal-the eastern sky, said: “We are delighted that, despite a recent serious illness, he has come all the way from India to join us for the celebration.

"We are also giving awards to four young poets, whose poems will be published in the magazine, which will be given to all guests at the event and a copy will be sent to the British Library and local libraries.”

The celebrations will be opened by Susan Lousada, HM Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire. The two Luton MPs, Sarah Owen, and Rachel Hopkins, will also be there along with Hazel Simmons MBE, and several councillors.