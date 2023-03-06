Luton Metro Bank has joined a scheme to offer a Safe Space to domestic abuse victims, many of whom are also victims of economic abuse by their partners.

Safe Spaces are part of the UK Says No More campaign which is running a global awareness campaign this week. No More Week calls for the end of domestic and sexual abuse which impacts nearly two million people every year in the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UK Says No More is working with a number of high-street locations, including Metro Bank to provide Safe Spaces – a vital, private space for people experiencing domestic abuse to be able to access support safely, without being monitored.

The Metro Bank in Luton now offers a safe space for people fleeing domestic violence - Google Maps

Since November 2022, Metro Bank has run a successful pilot rolling out Safe Spaces across several of its stores. Now, 48 Metro Bank stores – including Luton – offer the Safe Spaces scheme. This will give anyone experiencing, or at risk of domestic abuse, the opportunity to safely call a helpline, support service or loved one.

“As a community bank, we want to be able to support anyone locally who wishes to use our private Safe Space to help them plan the next stages of their new life,” commented Luton Metro Bank store manager, Yasmin Suleman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The topic of domestic abuse has been high on our agenda over the last two years as we have worked to increase awareness through events and initiatives,” explains Judith Lowe, Chair of Metro Bank’s Women on Work inclusion network.

Patrick Ryan, chief executive of Hestia, said: “For those experiencing domestic abuse, finding a safe space can be a lifeline. We have heard countless stories from survivors who were unable to even make a phone call without being monitored. Popping into a local high street bank may be the only time when they’re not watched.

“We are proud to now be offering over 7,000 Safe Spaces across the UK and we hope that many more businesses will follow Metro Bank’s lead and support this scheme.”