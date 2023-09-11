Luton-based community radio station to hit the digital airwaves and expand its reach

Watch more videos on Shots!

Hosts of a community radio station in Bedfordshire are hoping to expand its reach to listeners across the county.

University of Bedfordshire’s Radio LaB has submitted an application for an Ofcom small-scale digital audio broadcasting (DAB) multiplex licence. The move would allow the station to expand its broadcasting reach while offering DAB broadcasting opportunities to other broadcasters.

If it is approved, the new licence would see Radio LaB broadcasting across the airwaves on DAB – the most listened to form of radio in the UK – and reaching approximately 175,000 people aged 15 and over.

The station hosts an annual Takeover Show with students from Luton Sixth Form College. Image submitted.

Course leader in Radio & Audio, Dr Lawrie Hallett - who wrote the application - said: “This is the start of a process which will benefit the whole of Luton. Obviously we’re delighted about the idea of Radio LaB being on DAB, but I’m equally delighted about the wider expansion of radio broadcasting in our town. I hope this news will encourage individuals and groups to think about how they use radio as a platform to build communities and promote social gain.”

In the changing world of technology, the sale of FM radios has decreased significantly, with many only having access to the platform via their car radios. DAB, meanwhile, now reaches more than 96 per cent of households in the UK.

Radio LaB also has a long history of community engagement, including its annual Takeover Show with students from Luton Sixth Form College and, earlier this year, the station added to its collection of awards with ‘Gold’ wins in two award categories at the Student Radio Association’s Amplify Awards.

The expansion plans also have the backing of other local community radio stations including Inspire FM which is also based in Luton and is looking forward to broadcasting on DAB.