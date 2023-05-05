Luton based company celebrates making a “huge difference” to the community

A waste management company has revealed the scale and impact of its community projects in its new ‘Good Things’ report.

From charity partnerships to sponsoring grassroots football teams, Cawleys – the region’s largest independent recycling company and family business – has been giving back in Luton and Bedfordshire for more than 75 years.

In its recently published Good Things report, the company highlights and celebrates more than £45,000 of support and donations to various social and environmental projects over the last year alone.

A snapshot of some of the Cawleys giving back initiatives

Nikki Samsa, associate director at Keech Hospice Care said: “Cawleys’ crucial support and involvement has had a significant impact on the services we provide. More than financial support, they have helped raise awareness of our work within areas we might not of before.“As founder platinum partners of our business club, they provide a sustainable income which helps us plan for patients and services as well as providing charity waste collections, fundraising activities, volunteering and Christmas tree recycling collections.”Cawleys has also worked with Bedfordshire charity CHUMS to provide Christmas presents for bereaved children, donated free weekly waste recycling collections to Luton Food Bank, and sponsored an award category at the annual Community Interest Awards Luton.

Alongside their charity partnerships, Cawleys also supports local sports provision, including an established sustainability partnership with Bedford Rugby Club and sponsorship of Bedfordshire’s Harold and Carlton and Dunstable Town grassroots football teams.

Anna Cawley, Strategy and Communications Director, Cawleys said: “We are delighted to share the publication of our first Good Things report which highlights the many social, environmental, employee and health and safety initiatives we worked on last year in Luton, Bedfordshire and beyond.

“Demonstrating our active involvement and willingness to give back to help the local community, we are proud of the long-standing relationships we have developed as a company, and our employees involvement in fundraising activities and volunteering opportunities – such as recently planting 200 tree saplings at the Forest of Marston Vale, as part of our commitment to planting new trees for each new client.

“Our projects bring the Cawleys team together and we will continue our community support for many more years to come.”

You can read the full Good Things report here.