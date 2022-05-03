Luton based company raises more than £10k to help charity supporting youngsters

Chartered accountants and business advisers, Foxley Kingham raised the funds for Level Trust, which focuses on improving the lives of children during their time in education.

Staff arranged two charity challenges in September 2021; a 26-mile walk and a charity cycle. The hardy cycling team of Helen Spokes, Paul Bithrey, Steve Samson, Rachel Hayler and Duane Litchfield covering 52 miles and over 3000ft of climbing and raising over £4,000. And Tara Aldwin, Sarah Robertson, Ellie Robertson, Sophie Robertson, Gabriella Caulfield and Lesley Middleton laced up their walking boots and took on a marathon challenge to walk 26 miles, raising a further £3,500.

There was also a golf event, as well as dress-down days, a quiz, a raffle and a car boot sale.

A marathon trek was just one of the fundraisers held

Tara Aldwin, Director at Foxley Kingham and Trustee of the Anniversary Foundation said: “It’s been a great inspiration for us to work with Level Trust. I’d like to thank the trustees and all the staff and supporters who have taken part in fundraising this year. We are also delighted to announce not one but three new charity partners for the year ahead.”

Jane Malcolm, Chief Executive of Level Trust added: 'We are so grateful for the time and effort that Foxley Kingham have put into raising funds for us over the past year. The money they have raised will go a long way to helping us increase the number of children we can support next year.”

The chosen theme for the company’s foundation this year is health and wellbeing with a focus on mental health and the chosen organisations are; Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity (supporting CAMHS); CHUMS and Mind BLMK.

Cyclists from the firm covered 52 miles

Fundraising will support CAMHS in the creation of a designated room at the Luton & Dunstable Hospital in the emergency department - allowing the space and time required for the assessment and treatment needed in a quiet environment.