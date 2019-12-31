Luton Bishop awarded a BEM in the Queen's New Year Honours

The Bishop of the Calvary Church of God In Christ (COGIC UK) in Luton has been named in the Queen's New Year Honours List.

The Right Reverend Alvin Blake, from Luton, was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community in Luton. A BEM is awarded to someone for making a great impact in their line of work.

Bishop Alvin Blake

He has been the Jurisdictional Bishop of COGIC UK for 20 years.

He said: "I feel very humbled, I have been doing work in the Luton community for over 60 years, this recognition is very humbling and I am very grateful.

"I have done a lot of different work in the over the years, mainly as the Minister of the Gospel of Christ but I have also done volunteering. I work to help people who are going through bereavement and supporting them."

The Reverend supports both local and national charities and wants to continue the work he has been doing in Luton in bringing the community together.

He added: "I want to continue to try and bridge the gap between different cultures and bring peace and harmony in the community and homes.

"I am grateful to those who recommended me and I hope to continue the work in the Luton community."

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Helen Nellis said “it is always a thrill to read how people in Bedfordshire are making a huge difference to their community in so many ways.

"My sincere congratulations to all those who have been awarded Honours and my thanks for your huge contribution."