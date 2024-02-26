Chris Gauthier. Picture: ABC/YouTube

Chris Gauthier, an actor born in Luton, has died at the age of 48.

The Once Upon a Time actor's death was confirmed by his talent agency TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent. A statement released by the firm read: "We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48."

It continued: "His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly."

Gauthier's cause of death was given as an unspecified short illness, with the Mirror reporting, he had passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly".

The actor was best known for his role as Captain Hook’s first mate William Smee in Disney mashup drama Once Upon a Time. His other notable roles included Ronald Reznick in Supernatural and Phil in A Series of Unfortunate Events. His was also known for starring in Legends of Tomorrow, Sanctuary and Joe Pickett.