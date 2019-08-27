Luton Borough Council 'doing everything it can' to prepare for Brexit

Luton Borough Council has set up a specialist team to help prepare the authority for Brexit amid growing uncertainty.

A council spokesman stated: "While there is still a lot of uncertainty about Brexit, Luton Council is doing everything it can to prepare people for whatever outcome is eventually reached.

Luton Town Hall

"A cross-council team is in place to ensure that Luton’s communities are prepared for Brexit on 31 October, with or without a deal in place, and we have put forward a dedicated Brexit lead with a direct link to the government to ensure we get updates and important information as it becomes available.

"All such information will be relayed to Luton’s residents and businesses, while our Strategic Community Services team will be working on the ground to make sure people are receiving information as it becomes available from the government.

"We have set up a web page www.luton.gov.uk/brexit and we will continue to add information to this page as and when we’re advised of updates.

"One of the few issues that has already been made clear is the need for EU citizens who wish to remain in the UK after Brexit to apply for permission to do so via the EU Settlement Scheme.

"While there have been reports in the media and on social media regarding plans to end freedom of movement after we leave the EU, the government has reassured all EU citizens and their family members in the UK that they will still be able to remain here if they apply to the EU Settlement Scheme before 31 December 2019, even in the event of a no-deal exit.

"Furthermore, if someone who is eligible for status is not in the UK when we leave the EU, they will still be free to enter the UK as they are now.

"The EU Settlement Scheme enables EU (and Swiss) citizens living in the UK, and their family members, to obtain the UK immigration status they will require to live, work and study in the UK after 30 June 2021 (or after 31 December 2020 if there is a no deal exit).

"All EU citizens who need to make use of the scheme should go to www.gov.uk/settled-status-eu-citizens-families."

Place and Infrastructure Corporate Director Laura Church said: “I want to reassure residents that we are doing everything possible to get information and clarity from government. Each piece of new information we receive is considered and assessed by the team for its potential impact on the town. This puts us in a strong position to be able to give support and advice to business networks and residents alike and means we can help them react quickly to significant changes as they emerge.

“While the ongoing uncertainty about Brexit is, inevitably, causing many people to worry, Luton is strong and resilient and our communities will get through this like they always do when faced with challenges.”

“Luton has a strong history of welcoming those who come from countries and contribute to the economy and cultural diversity we all enjoy and above all else we want to assure our 25,000 EU friends and neighbours of their ongoing value to the town.”