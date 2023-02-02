Luton boxing hero offers 40 free tickets for kids to attend Big Fight event at Wembley Arena

Luton boxing hero Jordan Reynolds is set to re-ignite his ambitions of becoming British champion when he steps into the ring at Wembley Arena on February 11.

And you could be there to cheer him on as ‘The Wanderer’ joins the Big Fight line-up at the prestigious Big Fight event.

Jordan and the Farley Big Local Community Group are giving away 40 tickets for kids, and parents, from the Farley Hill area of Luton to attend the Big Fight and support their hero.

Luton boxer Jordan Reynolds made his professional debut in March 2021, defeating Robbie Chapman in Bolton

Jordan has also arranged transport.

He says on his boxing academy Facebook page: “I am buzzing to announce that I will be taking 40 kids from my community, many of whom come from difficult backgrounds, on a free day trip to my fight at Wembley Arena.

"This is an incredible opportunity for these kids to have a positive and inspiring experience, and I can't wait to see the impact it has on them.”

Jordan made no secret of his ambitions to become British champion prior to his Wembley Arena debut last year following an injury-hit year in which he questioned whether he’d ever fight again.

However the Luton-based super-welterweight (4-0, 1 KO) was successful on his visit to the iconic venue in October when he outclassed Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero in a majority points victory.

Jordan, a former GB Olympic team member, always maintains boxing saved his life when he was a teenager.

After being expelled from school and experiencing a difficult home life, boxing helped him become a role model and to represent his country at the highest level.

As founder and head coach, Jordan knows first-hand what a positive impact boxing can have and set up his boxing academy to help other children faced with adversity.

A registered charity, the Jordan Reynolds Boxing Academy caters for all ages offering weekly boxing classes, school visits, free family boot camps, holiday clubs and birthday parties.

The academy aims is to give children opportunities to learn discipline, respect and, most importantly, have fun through boxing and exercise.

To apply for free tickets for the Big Fight visit the Jordan Reynolds Boxing Academy Facebook page here