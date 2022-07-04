Luton boys bake up treats to help victims of Bangladesh flooding

The boys at their bake sale which raised more than £460

Four youngsters in Luton have raised more than £460 for the victims of the devastating floods in Bangladesh.

More than 100 people are thought to have died and more than four million have been left stranded after the worst floods north-east Bangladesh has seen in more than a century happened after heavy rainfall last month. In some parts of the region 80% of land has been underwater.

On Saturday Azaan Hussain aged nine, Ehsan Ahmed aged eight, six-year-old Isa Ahmed and Zayaan Hussain aged four, baked a huge pile of goodies which they then sold in a charity bake sale in Bury Park, Waldeck Road.