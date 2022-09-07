Luton builder nominated for biodiversity award after transforming car park into nature haven
A Luton housebuilder has been nominated for a prestigious National Biodiversity award after transforming a former car park into a natural haven for wildlife and residents.
The Caddington Woods Redrow South Midlands development at Chaul End, has been shortlisted for Project of the Year in the BIG Biodiversity Challenge
Formed in 2014, the Challenge, dedicated to recognising biodiversity enhancement of construction sites and developments, is a prestigious accolade housebuilders aspire to achieve.
Caddington Woods was originally a 6,500 space car park (brownfield site). After acquiring the land, the Redrow team set about creating a long-term strategy to improve the site’s natural assets, partnering with Central Bedfordshire Council and General Motors which had owned the land since the 1950s.
With support from the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, the People’s Trust for Endangered Species and RSPB, the team at Redrow has been committed to designing a green space and infrastructure for wildlife and enhance residents’ wellbeing. This includes retaining the existing woodland, introducing ‘bee-friendly hotels’ and ‘hedgehog highways’, and allowing new trees enough space to grow.
The development also features eight hectares of green public open space for residents and the local community to enjoy, including a play area.
The Caddington community has also been involved throughout the scheme. Around 200 children from two local schools completed an art project to create mosaic tiles for the village’s new community centre, which reflected local and nature-related themes including ‘wildlife’ and ‘woodland’.
Suzanne Irons, sales director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the team at Caddington Woods and their commitment to creating a wildlife-friendly habitat that is also a fantastic place to call home for all walks of nature. We’re looking forward to celebrating this nomination with the residents and the team behind Caddington Woods, and attending the award ceremony later this month.”
Redrow’s biodiversity strategy, which was created in partnership with The Wildlife Trust, seeks to put the natural environment at the heart of its developments and the lives of the people who live there.
The strategy includes a net gain approach to biodiversity, ensuring every development has green space or landscaped communal areas where wildlife can flourish. Developments may feature green routes for walking and cycling, newly created orchards or meadows, and wetland areas like ponds and swales.