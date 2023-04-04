News you can trust since 1891
Luton building firm wins prestigious award from the Federation of Master Builders

C Wood & Son praised for investing in staff

By Lynn Hughes
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:15 BST
The team celebrating their award on FridayThe team celebrating their award on Friday
The team celebrating their award on Friday

A Luton building company is celebrating a prestigious award from the Federation of Master Builders.

C Wood & Son was named central region winners of the building company of the year awards on March 31 in a ceremony in Northampton.

In awarding the honour judges said that like most building companies the family run firm, on London Road, had faced significant challenges in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns. The team elected to grant their workers significant pay rises to reward them for their 20 years of loyal service and absorbed the additional expenses without passing them on to clients.

Their investment in staff really paid off, said the judges, with their dedicated workforce continually striving to find solutions to material shortages and working conditions, which has helped them retain clients and keep the business on track. They added they were impressed with the Master Builder’s commitment to both staff and clients, and the breadth of work they have managed to deliver during an incredibly trying period for the industry.

A spokesman for the company said: “It’s been a tough few years for us through Covid-19 but we stuck with it and kept going as a team. We have completed so many projects, covering all aspects of building/construction with our team and our sub-contractors hard work. This achievement is a representation of the entire team, from the bottom up. We are all so incredibly proud and cannot wait to continue delivering high quality standard projects to our clients. Here’s to the national awards in September!”

