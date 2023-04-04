The team celebrating their award on Friday

A Luton building company is celebrating a prestigious award from the Federation of Master Builders.

C Wood & Son was named central region winners of the building company of the year awards on March 31 in a ceremony in Northampton.

In awarding the honour judges said that like most building companies the family run firm, on London Road, had faced significant challenges in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns. The team elected to grant their workers significant pay rises to reward them for their 20 years of loyal service and absorbed the additional expenses without passing them on to clients.

Their investment in staff really paid off, said the judges, with their dedicated workforce continually striving to find solutions to material shortages and working conditions, which has helped them retain clients and keep the business on track. They added they were impressed with the Master Builder’s commitment to both staff and clients, and the breadth of work they have managed to deliver during an incredibly trying period for the industry.