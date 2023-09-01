Luton burns survivor Shamiam Arif who recently turned 21 and her brother Shakaib who was 20 on the same day

An octagonal arch festooned with colourful balloons and a stunning cake in the shape of a top hat held centre stage when Luton burns survivor Shamiam Arif celebrated her 21st birthday recently.

Brother Shakaib – who turned 20 on the same day – made it in the nick of time after the coach bringing him from uni in Leeds broke down just outside Birmingham. Friends came to the rescue and drove up to collect him so he could join in the festivities.

Family and friends turned out in force for this joyous occasion, including Linda Barr from Dumfries who was on the Shamiam Arif Appeal Committee, set up to raise funds when the tiny tot came to the UK for life saving treatment after a horrific fire at her home in Kashmir.

Shamiam with proud parents Tahira and Arif

Linda said: “It’s incredible to see how she’s grown and flourished, in spite of her devastating injuries. We couldn’t be more proud of all she’s achieved.”

Shamiam is currently studying film production at Hatfield and says she’s happiest behind the camera.

The family initially came to the country on a health visa but have since become British citizens. Shamiam also has two younger sisters – Shamaita,16, and Monoor, who is 13

Proud mum Tahira and dad Arif could hardly contain their delight that their beloved daughter had overcome all the odds to make it to this milestone birthday.

Shamiam with Linda Barr who was on the appeal committee set up to help fund her life saving treatment when she arrived here as a tiny tot after a devastating fire in her Kashmir home