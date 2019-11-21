Luton business announces £1m boost in sales as it marks 121 years

Deritend Group is celebrating a major birthday in style after announcing a £1 million boost in sales and creating 11 new jobs.

The company, based in Scott Road industrial estate, Sundon Park, looks after the repair and replacement of electric motors, pumps, gearboxes, electronic controls and induction equipment.

Deritend is celebrating 121 years

This year Deritend is celebrating 121 years and has marked the anniversary with a string of new contracts with clients involved in utilities, food processing and the automotive sector.

The Luton-based company has come a long way since it started out as a small electrical maintenance business in London in 1898, primarily repairing street lighting in and around the capital.

Today, it employs 110 people across four locations in the South, Black Country and Teesside and, thanks to the clutch of recent wins, is on course to post £11m annual sales.

Richard Hale, managing director of Deritend Group, said: “121 years in business is a fantastic achievement, especially considering all of the different economic changes and some really bad recessions,” explained

“We have acquired companies, we have sold firms and we have moved sites on numerous occasions – throughout all of this we have always stayed true to our founding principles of being small enough to care, but large enough to cope.

“This approach, combined with investment in modern facilities and our people, means we are able to offer our customer a proactive repair and maintenance service for their critical assets, helping them minimise the downtime, decrease the costs and maximise the productivity of equipment.”

Deritend, which was acquired by Richard and his management team in 2001, plays a critical role in ensuring there is clean water in homes, production lines meet just-in-time requirements and society has a regular supply of food.

A prototype projects division located out of Luton, fully equipped fabrication operation in Middlesbrough and a skilled team of engineers located strategically across the UK continue to support customers ranging from Severn Trent/Thames Water and JCB to British Steel and Mondelez International, who own Cadbury.

Over £750,000 has been invested in new equipment, recruitment and upskilling its workforce over the last twelve months.

Dave Booth, regional director, added: “Many people will never know their lives have been touched by Deritend or our engineers.

“Just last year we fixed an electric motor that was powering a pump delivering clean water to over 4000 homes. Without our speed of response and technical know-how, those residents could have well been out of water for some time.

“Our staff have been fantastic and a key part of the journey we have been on, with some of them working with us for over 45 years.

"We wanted to do something to celebrate the 121st birthday and have organised a series of celebrations at our four locations, where every employee will receive a gift as a memento of our anniversary and a ‘thank you’ from the management team.

“We are continuing to grow so there has to be a focus on ensuring we have the rich engineering skills to move forward and this will involve recruiting experienced engineers and embarking on a new Apprenticeship programme that has already seen us take on four apprentices.

“Make UK are helping us shape the delivery of the training and we have committed significant investment into ensuring this is a focal point of our recruitment activity going forward.”