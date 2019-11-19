Luton business park set to welcome five new occupiers

Luton is set to welcome Comelit Group, Really Creative Media, Sporting Wholesale, DNA Leisure and Global Kosher to Butterfield Business Park.

This latest phase of the 83-acre business park, which is less than five miles from both Junction 10 of the M1, is being delivered by Henry Boot Developments (HBD).

Work on the additional 10 units, known as The Quad, began in January 2019, providing an additional 83,000 sq ft of industrial, storage and distribution space on a speculative basis, the new businesses will take up a combined area of 56,898 sq ft.

The scheme also includes an Innovation Centre, The Office Business Village and a 157-bedroom Hilton Garden Inn.

Luke Davenport, Senior Development Surveyor at HBD, said: “The additional 83,000 sq ft provided much-needed industrial stock – 9 of the 10 units have either completed or are currently under offer, which illustrates the strength of demand for high-quality, well-connected industrial space in Luton.

“These first ten units are just the start of this next phase - we are also delivering a further 610,000 sq ft of employment space on a design and build basis including a next phase of spec build due to come forward in early 2021.

"We look forward to welcoming the new occupiers to Butterfield, and seeing this next phase of works continuing to progress.

"With great on-site facilities and landscaped surroundings on top of that, it ticks all the boxes for a lot of businesses - particularly since it offers the flexibility of either owning or leasing space.”

Lambert Smith Hampton, Cushman and Wakefield and Adroit Real Estate are the agents on the scheme.