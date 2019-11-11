Luton business will close this Christmas after 45 years

Kayte's Needlecrafts in The Mall Luton is closing down next month after serving customers for 45 years.

The arts and crafts shop, which is on the upper level of The Mall Luton, first opened in Market Hall in 1974, Rebecca Kayte, took over the shop when her mum retired.

The 55-year-old is now retiring and could not find anyone to take over the shop, she said: "Sadly we are closing at Christmas, we are going to miss all our customers.

"I am retiring to look after my mum full time, I have been looking for someone to take over running the shop but in the current economic climate it has been difficult.

"A lot of shopping is now online, which is a shame, we have loved meeting all our customers over the years.

"This shop is more about advice and help, rather than just buying items from shelves.

Kayte's Needlecrafts' last day of business will be Saturday, December 21.

Rebecca added: "I posted on our Facebook page about us closing down and we had so many lovely comments, it has been amazing.

"It's a sad time and we are sorry that we have to close but we are very grateful to all our customers and the support we have received.

"It has been hard over the years, we had four shops at one stage, I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life.

"I want to play more music, I play in a ukulele band."