Luton businesses urged to help plant a tree in the town for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Plant a tree in your garden for the Jubilee

To celebrate the Jubilee, Luton Council is supporting the Queen’s Green Canopy (QCG), where everyone across the country is encouraged to “Plant a tree for the Jubilee”. The council hopes to utilise such an opportunity to create a lasting, sustainable legacy that the town can enjoy for generations to come.

In celebration of the QGC, the council is running two tree planting initiatives which call upon the support of Luton’s diverse array of businesses. Those businesses who donate will not only be commemorating Her Majesty’s seventy year reign but also enhancing both the town’s biodiversity and the council’s ambitions for a carbon neutral Luton by 2040.

Businesses can get involved by donating £100 to the ‘Tree for Free’ scheme; a giveaway of 5,000 trees to Luton’s residents. ‘Tree for Free’ will allow people to apply for a tree to plant in their garden, free of charge. The £100 business donation will ensure 10 households can plant a tree. Residents will be able to apply for a tree in the summer of 2022.

Hazel Simmons MBE, leader of Luton Council said “The Queen’s Garden Canopy is quite literally a once in a lifetime opportunity to get involved in a nationwide celebration of our Queen’s seventy year reign.”

“The tree planting offer to residents across Luton will be made possible through the generosity and collective endeavour of our town’s businesses. And I encourage as many businesses as possible to donate towards a greener Luton. I look forward to seeing how our offer will enhance the town’s natural environment.”

Details of how businesses can donate trees for the Jubilee, alongside full terms and conditions, can be found online.

You can also get in touch to find out more by emailing [email protected]

The Platinum Jubilee celebrates the 70 years Queen Elizabeth has been on the throne, the longest reigning monarch in Britain’s history. There will be a four day weekend holiday from June 2-6 to celebrate the event with people being encouraged to throw street parties and community events.