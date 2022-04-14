Luton businessman and fundraiser is honoured with prestigious award

Tim Vincent, Motin Miah BCAv and Lisa Collins at the awards

The British Citizen Award is now in its eighth year and recognises exceptional individuals who positively impact their communities throughout the country.

Motin received his honour on March 24 with The British Citizen Award for Services to Volunteering & Charitable Giving and will receive the coveted BCA Medal of Honour and invited to use the post-nominals BCAv as a legacy of his achievements.

As a teenager he volunteered at Chiltern School where he worked with disabled children and young adults.

He regularly donates and raises money for charities locally and internationally ranging from providing emergency aid to natural disaster victims to helping provide education and clean water in developing countries. He continues to support international charities like Oxfam, Water Aid and McMillan’s Cancer.

As an established businessman he is an ambassador for several charities and community projects and sponsors local events and youth football. He is an advocate in using sport to educate, inspire and promote community integration and cohesion.

Motin is Chief Treasurer of the British Bangladeshi Caterers Association; during the pandemic he campaigned and delivered 30,000 free meals per month for the elderly, NHS staff and care home workers.