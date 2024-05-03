Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

She’s written a book about her own breast cancer journey and been presented with a glass plaque in recognition of her work as a media volunteer for Cancer Research UK.

Now Luton business development executive Denise Coates is jogging a mile a day in May to raise money for the Bowelbabe Fund for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She says: “My inspiration was the late Dame Deborah James and it still is. Her resilience and attitude towards helping others about awareness was relentless and I admire her fortitude.”

Luton business development executive and breast cancer survivor Denise Coates who is jogging a mile every day in May to raise money in the Bowelbabe challenge for Caner Research UK

One of the highlights of Denise’s life was meeting Dame Deborah at a charity run in London. And one of her most treasured possessions is a photograph of the two of them with Lauren Mahon - the legendary Bowelbabe’s fellow podcast presenter on You, Me and the Big C.

Denise was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. Ironically her first operation was on February 2 – World Cancer Day.

The former Farley Hills pupil wrote a book about her experience entitled Breast Cancer Conquered Together.*

She calls it a "self help guide and memoir”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denise said: “It’s about hope, early detection and the support of like-minded inspirational people who have shared their stories. It’s about gratitude for life and giving back.”

Since her recovery, Denise has worked tirelessly with community groups and schools and it was this dedication that won her the coveted CRUK award last year.

The modest mother-of-one admits: “It was quite unexpected and overwhelming – but in a good way.”

More than 3,000 people are taking part in the May Bowelbabe Challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denise says: “As a survivor and media volunteer, I truly believe research will get us ahead even further, with better outcomes.

"Lutonians are great at giving back and we all know someone who’s been affected by cancer … these challenges help with research and in the future we may all benefit. Together we can really make a difference.

“So let’s keep Bowelbabe’s memory alive and raise more funds for vital research.”

If you’d like to help Denise, visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/denises-giving-page-7316 for more details.