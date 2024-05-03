Luton cancer survivor Denise Coates will be jogging a mile a day in May
She’s written a book about her own breast cancer journey and been presented with a glass plaque in recognition of her work as a media volunteer for Cancer Research UK.
Now Luton business development executive Denise Coates is jogging a mile a day in May to raise money for the Bowelbabe Fund for the charity.
She says: “My inspiration was the late Dame Deborah James and it still is. Her resilience and attitude towards helping others about awareness was relentless and I admire her fortitude.”
One of the highlights of Denise’s life was meeting Dame Deborah at a charity run in London. And one of her most treasured possessions is a photograph of the two of them with Lauren Mahon - the legendary Bowelbabe’s fellow podcast presenter on You, Me and the Big C.
Denise was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. Ironically her first operation was on February 2 – World Cancer Day.
The former Farley Hills pupil wrote a book about her experience entitled Breast Cancer Conquered Together.*
She calls it a "self help guide and memoir”.
Denise said: “It’s about hope, early detection and the support of like-minded inspirational people who have shared their stories. It’s about gratitude for life and giving back.”
Since her recovery, Denise has worked tirelessly with community groups and schools and it was this dedication that won her the coveted CRUK award last year.
The modest mother-of-one admits: “It was quite unexpected and overwhelming – but in a good way.”
More than 3,000 people are taking part in the May Bowelbabe Challenge.
Denise says: “As a survivor and media volunteer, I truly believe research will get us ahead even further, with better outcomes.
"Lutonians are great at giving back and we all know someone who’s been affected by cancer … these challenges help with research and in the future we may all benefit. Together we can really make a difference.
“So let’s keep Bowelbabe’s memory alive and raise more funds for vital research.”
If you’d like to help Denise, visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/denises-giving-page-7316 for more details.
*Breast Cancer Conquered Together(Troubador Publishing) by Denise Coates costs £9.99 and is available from most bookshops and also online.