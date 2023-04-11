Cannabis worth around £250,000 was uncovered

Cannabis worth around £250,000, half a kilo of suspected cocaine and £10,000 in cash has been seized after a series of raids targeting organised crime in Luton.

And four people were arrested as Bedfordshire Police’s specialist Community Enforcement Team (CET) led the operation in Luton on Wednesday (April 5).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three women – in their 30s, 20s and an 18-year-old – and a man in his 20s were all arrested at the property on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The woman in her 30s was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

Officers seized Class A drugs worth around £50,000 and almost £10,000 of cash at the property.

It follows two previous warrants in Luton where CET officers uncovered cannabis worth around £250,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CET work with local teams across the county on proactive operations to tackle issues identified by officers out in the community.

Sergeant Oliver Bancroft said: “This is a significant seizure of illegal drugs which will no longer reach the streets and cause the corrosive impact we invariably see associated with these substances.

“Our community teams are our eyes and ears across the county and are always looking for opportunities to take action and tackle the issues that matter to you.

“Organised crime has no place in Bedfordshire and all of our officers and staff are committed to playing their part in driving it out of our county.”

Advertisement

Advertisement