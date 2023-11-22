Luton care home appeals for people to send Christmas cards to residents
A care home in Luton has asked people to share the Christmas spirit by sending in cards to its residents.
St Mary’s Bupa care home said that receiving a Christmas card is a great way to boost morale and well-being. The cards will be placed around the home for everyone to read.
Sandra Do Carmo Miranda, home manager at St Mary’s Bupa Care Home, said: “Sending and receiving cards is a tradition that many of our residents love, we want to make them feel special by showering them in cards from people from all walks of life.
She added: “We know that receiving a card full of festive well-wishes would really mean the world to our residents this year. It’s a small gesture of kindness that would have such a positive impact, providing them with a great sense of warmth, support, and togetherness.”Christmas cards can be sent to: St Mary’s Care Home, 19 Dunstable Road, Luton LU1 1BE