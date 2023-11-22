News you can trust since 1891
Luton care home appeals for people to send Christmas cards to residents

Share the festive spirit this Christmas
By Natalie Cummings
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 14:32 GMT
A care home in Luton has asked people to share the Christmas spirit by sending in cards to its residents.

St Mary’s Bupa care home said that receiving a Christmas card is a great way to boost morale and well-being. The cards will be placed around the home for everyone to read.

Sandra Do Carmo Miranda, home manager at St Mary’s Bupa Care Home, said: “Sending and receiving cards is a tradition that many of our residents love, we want to make them feel special by showering them in cards from people from all walks of life.

Two people smile at a Christmas celebration

She added: “We know that receiving a card full of festive well-wishes would really mean the world to our residents this year. It’s a small gesture of kindness that would have such a positive impact, providing them with a great sense of warmth, support, and togetherness.”Christmas cards can be sent to: St Mary’s Care Home, 19 Dunstable Road, Luton LU1 1BE

