A care home in Luton has asked people to share the Christmas spirit by sending in cards to its residents.

St Mary’s Bupa care home said that receiving a Christmas card is a great way to boost morale and well-being. The cards will be placed around the home for everyone to read.

Sandra Do Carmo Miranda, home manager at St Mary’s Bupa Care Home, said: “Sending and receiving cards is a tradition that many of our residents love, we want to make them feel special by showering them in cards from people from all walks of life.

