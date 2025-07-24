Luton care home improves to ‘good’ rating after reinspection

A Luton care home has welcomed a new report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an earlier request to improve.

Barton Lodge, in Birdsfoot Lane, was issued a warning on December 17 after inspectors found it to be breaching safe care and treatment regulations during a visit last year.

Now, the CQC has rated the home as ‘good’ after a nine-day inspection.

The report stated: “At this inspection, we found enough improvements had been made and the provider was no longer in breach of legal regulations.

“Staff now assessed and mitigated risks. People now had thorough, person-centred care plans to guide safe practice.”

The inspectors praised the home for taking steps to improve.

They said: “The environment was safe, and systems were in place to monitor quality in the service. People were safeguarded from the risk of abuse. Medicines were managed safely. The provider had systems and processes in place to assess the quality of the service and had clear plans in place to drive these improvements.”

The CQC found there were enough staff, who were "trained and recruited safely".

Barton Lodge’s management team said: “We are proud to share that Barton Lodge on Birdsfoot Lane has been rated ‘Good’ in all areas following a recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission. This achievement reflects the dedication of our compassionate team, who work tirelessly to provide a safe, caring, and supportive environment for our residents.

"We remain committed to delivering high-quality care and continually improving our services for the benefit of all who live with us.”

People living at the home “were treated with exceptional kindness, their wishes were respected”, according to the report.

The CQC also heard from care home residents to understand their experience.

The report stated: “One person said, 'This is a lovely place and lovely people who are looking after us, I have no complaints.'

“People and relatives told us they felt safe in the service, one person said, 'I love the place, I get help from the staff. Every day we do something I enjoy, we do a lot. I do enjoy mealtimes; I sit with people I like and is good to have nice company. I do feel very safe here.'”