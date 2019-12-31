Luton care home invites the public to open day

A care home in Luton is inviting the public to an open day to learn more about what they do.

Inspire Supported Living, Trowbridge Gardens, in Luton, aims to give residents the highest quality of life possible.

Everyone is welcome to visit the home from 1pm on Wednesday, January 8, to meet the staff and find out more about the care and service it provides.

A spokesperson for Inspire Supported Living said: “Inspire Supported Living was thought of many months ago before being incorporated.

“There are three directors within the Company. We all have valid reasons as to why we want to help and support vulnerable adults.

“Between us we have over 25 years of experience within care. Roshele’s grandmother was diagnosed with the awful disease of Alzheimer’s, and now has been carrying out personal care, supporting, managing appointments and at the same time respecting her independence.

“Otis Pinnock has been closely, for several years working with learning disability, autism and challenging behavioural clients and Faridah also has

extensive experience in operating elderly dementia care homes.

“We have carefully selected our staff ensuring all the required checks have been carried out and also showing compassion, patience, as well as proof of experience. We want our clients to feel safe and supported at all times.”