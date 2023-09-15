News you can trust since 1891
Luton care home joins fight against dementia with Stockwood Park Memory Walk

“Every donation makes a significant difference.”
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 11:50 BST
Maria Collins, owner of Home Instead Luton and Central Bedfordshire. Picture: Home Instead Luton and Central BedfordshireMaria Collins, owner of Home Instead Luton and Central Bedfordshire. Picture: Home Instead Luton and Central Bedfordshire
Maria Collins, owner of Home Instead Luton and Central Bedfordshire. Picture: Home Instead Luton and Central Bedfordshire

A care service in Luton will join the fight against dementia by taking part in a walk for charity.

A team from Home Instead Luton and Central Bedfordshire hopes to raise awareness about dementia and funds for the Alzheimer's Society as they take on the Stockwood Park Memory Walk on Sunday (September 17).

Maria Collins, owner of Home Instead Luton and Central Bedfordshire, said: “Caring for someone with dementia is a complex and deeply emotional journey. Years of experience and training have equipped me and my team with the expertise to provide effective, compassionate, and dignified dementia care in the comfort of one's home.

“Here at Home Instead would like to do as much as we can to help raise much-needed funds for dementia research with the aim to improve and transform lives now in generations to come.”

The service works with Young@Heart dementia café which supports people living with the disease. Donate to the team’s fundraising page here.

