Sending a card full of festive wishes to St Mary’s care home would make Christmas extra special for residents and staff

St Mary’s Bupa Care Home in Luton has put out a festive plea to the community to send in messages of yuletide cheer to residents and staff this Christmas.

All you have to do to make a positive impact is send a cheery Christmas card. It’s a great way to boost morale, wellbeing and a sense of belonging.

The Home is hoping to make residents feel more connected through this simple generous gesture. The cards will be opened and placed around each home for everyone to read and enjoy.

Deputy clinical manager Sandra Miranda said: “Sending and receiving cards is a tradition many of our residents love, so we wanted to make this Christmas extra special by surprising our residents with lots of lovely greetings and messages.

“We know that receiving a card full of festive well wishes would really mean the world to our residents this year.

"It’s a small gesture of kindness which would have such a positive impact, providing residents with a great sense of warmth, support, and togetherness – the ultimate definition of festive cheer.”

And while Christmas for most of us is a season of joy and time with our families, it can sometimes be tough and emotional for those reflecting on lost loved ones.

Sandra added: “We’re committed to making every day as happy as possible for our residents, but we’re also aware that some days are harder for those who don’t have relatives or friends to share celebrations with.

"That’s why this Christmas, we aim to receive enough cards to make each resident feel extra loved and special.

"We know how wonderful our local community is and are hoping that people will come together to boost spirits and make it an even merrier Christmas.”

If you’d like to help make a difference, post your card with a happy caring festive message to St Mary’s Care Home, 19 Dunstable Road, Luton LU1 1BE.