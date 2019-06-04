Luton care home opens a new tea room for the community

A new tea room is opening at a care home in Luton on Sunday, June 9, offering tea, coffee and company.

Staff at Little Bramingham Farm care home, situated on Leamington Road, came up with the idea of opening their own tea room after discovering that there was a demand for a cosy meeting place in the local area.

On Sunday, at 2pm, the public is invited to come and see the tea room officially opened by singer Aimi P, who will also be performing.

Care home manager Emma Lawrance said: “Our tea room is going to be a wonderful place for our residents to mix with friends and neighbours from the local community. We’ve been told that people living nearby are excited about having a new place to get together and make friends. Good company and delicious cake are always a winning combination!

“It’s important for older people to be able to socialise together and enjoy a good chat over a cuppa. It’ll be wonderful to create a space where we can facilitate that for our residents and people who live nearby too.”

The Little Bramingham Farm tea room will initially open every Monday and Wednesday between 10am and 2pm, run by volunteers from the care home’s staff.