Luton care home rated 'outstanding' after CQC inspection

A care home in Luton has been rated 'outstanding' following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

CQC inspected Stockwood House, Cutenhoe Road, Luton, in August and September 2019, the service is one of the country’s few specialist care homes supporting people living with eating disorders, accommodating up to six people.



The inspection found that people benefitted from safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led care.

Under CQC’s programme of inspections, all adult social care services are rated according to whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

In addition to its overall Outstanding rating, Stockwood House is rated Outstanding for being effective and responsive. It is rated Good for being safe, caring and well-led.

The service was previously rated Good overall, following an inspection in 2017.

Lo-Anne Lewis, CQC interim head of inspection for adult social care in the central region, said: “Our inspection team was very impressed by the level of care and support offered by Stockwood House.



“People were extremely positive about the service. Expert support from professionals including nurses, occupational therapists, dietitians and an art therapist helped people achieve improved health and boosted quality of life.

"A person told us how staff looked at their needs rather than their illness, commending the support that helped them have more independence. Another person told us the service offered them more suitable support than they had previously received in hospital.



“People’s input was integral to developing care plans, drawing upon their goals and priorities, and giving them responsibility for their own recovery. This approach also helped people foster trusting and warm relationships with staff.

"Staff encouraged people to maintain their interests, seeing this as valuable to recovery, and people were supported to take piano lessons and join photography and yoga sessions.



“External healthcare professionals praised Stockwood House, complimenting the quality of care. Staff had ongoing training opportunities to help develop the service’s holistic offer.

"This included supporting one member of staff to participate in a counselling course and supporting staff to attend conferences to improve their knowledge of eating disorders.



“All of this meant people received a high standard of care, which is why it has been rated Outstanding.”

A full inspection report has been published on CQC’s website: www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-356941490.