A resident of Little Bramingham Farm care home in Luton has written a special poem dedicated to the care home she loves so much.

Pauline Dimery moved to Little Bramingham Farm in July 2021 and said she made the decision to live at the care home as it seemed so much brighter and much friendlier than other care homes she’d viewed.

Pauline, who began to write poems in the 1980s, said: “My Mother was good at writing as well as playing the piano and singing, and I had an uncle who was the editor of a local newspaper, so perhaps writing is in my genes.”

Pauline, who has been a resident of Little Bramingham care home since July 2021, has always loved writing and especially writing poetry.

Karen Charity, Little Bramingham Farm’s activities co-ordinator, said: “I was having a chat with Pauline one day, enjoying a cup of tea, and we were reminiscing about our favourite hobbies and pastimes. Pauline mentioned that she enjoyed writing poems and how the subject matter for her words came from different places such as things she enjoys, her life experiences or even something she’s seen on the news.

“I asked Pauline if she had a favourite, but she said there are so many to choose from, it would be too difficult. Pauline has a selection of her work in a special notebook, which she regularly adds to, so I asked if she’d like to write a poem about our care home and luckily for us, she agreed.”

Pauline said: “I have a sudden urge to write and it’s usually about something in life that I feel strongly about, even something on the news or general day-to-day experiences. When Karen asked me to write a poem about Little Bramingham Farm, as I love living here, the words and poem just flowed.”

She added: "I always enjoyed my English lessons, especially writing essays. On a few occasions, my teacher enjoyed my essays so much, she asked me to read them out to the whole class. I entered a competition on The Pete Murray Show on Radio 2. It was to write a limerick about a town – but it wasn’t just that simple and straightforward. The town limerick’s had to be alphabetical, so I entered on the letters J and P. I was blown away when my letter J poem was read out on air.”