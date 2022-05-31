The carnival, which will be part of Luton’s Jubilee Weekend celebrations, will have something for everyone, with music, dancing, entertainment and roaming dinosaurs!

With a new route through the town centre from Manor Park to St George's Square, the fun opens at 12 noon at Manor Park with fairground rides, amusement stalls and the park's children's playground and picnic areas. The parade will leave Manor Park at 1 pm, passing by the best

viewing points on Park Street and George Street. Carnival fans and residents alike are invited to create and wear their own costumes on the day. Event organisers, UK Centre for Carnival Arts, has produced a free headdress making activity based on this year's Carnival theme 'Our World, Our Future' which is available to download from their website.

Lavish and spectacular costumes will be on parade

From the other side of the town centre, families can enjoy pre-parade entertainment from 12 noon with ‘live’ dinosaurs wandering St George's Square. The jaw-dropping Meet the Dinosaurs show is a fun and interactive musical performance, with opportunities for selfies with the amazing life-sized dinosaurs.

There will be food stalls throughout the town centre, from Caribbean cuisine to doughnuts - there is something for everyone. Carnival goers will be able to spend time browsing a range of stalls selling craftwork or sharing information about community projects.

The parade will offer a spectacular show of costumes, dance, and music with entries from local schools and charities and the best of UK and international carnival talent. Highlights include international guests, Oakleaf Stelzenkunst, a stilt-walking costume group from Rosengarten, Germany. Luton's own Rampage Mas Band, an award-winning professional costume and performance group renowned in the UK and international carnival community. The Zodiac All-Stars, one of the UK's leading competitive cheerleading troupes, will also join the parade Cardinal Newman Catholic School’s youth steelpan band will deliver their first carnival parade performance. They will be joined by children from Chantry Primary School who will be wearing costumes they made as part of the UK Centre for Carnival Arts’ school's programme.

Don't miss the chance to walk among the dinosaurs in the town centre

Cllr Javeria Hussain, Chair of Luton Rising, said: “We’re so pleased to see the return of Luton International Carnival, and delighted to again be primary sponsor.

“It’s a fantastic annual event, really well supported by families, and it brings everyone together to celebrate everything that is great about our town. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone enjoying themselves and having fun.”

Julia Horsman, District Manager of funder Luton BID said: “The Luton International Carnival has always been a truly spectacular event, bringing so much colour, fun and vibrancy to our streets. We are over the moon that it’s back again after a difficult few years, and we can’t wait to welcome families, visitors, performers and volunteers to the town centre to enjoy the parade and everything else we have to offer in Luton.

“It really is the best way to celebrate Luton’s diverse creative arts and wonderful community projects, and we’re very proud to be able to support the organisers in making it a success.”

The Cardinal Newman steel band who will perform at the Carnival