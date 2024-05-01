Luton Carnival partners with award-winning charity to promote its vital work in helping to save lives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The countdown is on to Luton International Carnival which this year is supporting award-winning charity The ACLT (African Caribbean Leukaemia Trust).

Luton will host its 48th International Carnival with a fun-filled cultural extravaganza featuring captivating costumes and music, immersive storytelling, interactive shows, and dazzling parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family-fun event on May Bank Holiday Monday (May 27) will also include school carnival groups representing Luton’s diverse cultural background. The day will start at 12pm with the parade commencing from Market Hill at 1pm, followed by a string of exciting activities and displays before it ends at 6pm.

Luton Carnival will be held on May Bank Holiday (May 27)

The event will also feature a number of stalls and stands including the opportunity to learn more about the vital work of the ACLT which was launched in 1996, three years after Daniel De-Gale received a devastating leukaemia diagnosis, aged just six.

The ACLT’s relationship with the UK Centre for Carnival Arts (UKCCA) started around 20 years ago, shortly after the widespread news of Daniel finding his matching donor. UKCCA resonated with the charity's work and a relationship secured the continuation of ACLT being present at the renowned Notting Hill Carnival. This has now expanded nationally across to Luton Carnival.

Sabrina, National Development Manager, ACLT said: “The UK Centre for Carnival Arts has been a part of our journey and are always keen to support us with our mission. Being present in the carnival space allows us to raise greater awareness of patient needs and the ability to register potential lifesavers. We’re so pleased to be their Charity Partners this year because with their support we can continue Changing Attitudes, Giving Hope and Saving Lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orin Lewis, and Beverley De-Gale, co-founded the African Caribbean Leukaemia Trust, to find Daniel his match and to help others like him ‘By Any Means Necessary’.

Twenty-eight years on, the ACLT is an award-winning charity still committed to giving hope and gifting life. It supports patients living with blood cancer, and other illnesses where a matched donor (stem cell, blood, and organ) is required for a second chance of life.