Trek through Madagascar and help fundraise for NOAH

Departing November 18 to 29 2023, the twelve day challenge to help fundraise for Noah Enterprise, offers a once-in-lifetime trip spending five days trekking through the spectacular Andringitra National Park, before helping at a community project.

The group will summit the island’s highest peak Pic Boby and neighbouring Chameleon Peak. You’ll also be on the lookout for the endangered lemurs and other unique wildlife of the island.

Lisa Seccombe, Head of Fundraising at NOAH said: “This challenge will provide an opportunity to raise much needed funds for NOAH, whilst giving the participant an experience they’ll never forget.”

To find out more, Information open days are being held at:

Bushmead Community Hub - Tues 7 June 6.30pm - 8.30pm

Enterprise House, Wrest Park - Thurs 9 June 12noon - 2pm