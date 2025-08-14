Luton charity boss turns 60 after being given 5 years to live at birth

Mik Scarlet. Picture: Phab

A charity boss from Luton is celebrating a special birthday this month – a milestone that almost nobody thought he would live to see.

Mik Scarlet Wallace will blow out his candles on August 18 on his 60th birthday.

In 1965, Mik was born in Luton, when doctors gave him just five years to live after diagnosing him with a rare and aggressive adrenal neuroblastoma as a baby.

His parents, Michael and Joyce, agreed to an experimental course of chemotherapy — Vincristine Sulphate. At the time, the treatment was considered a long shot.

Sixty years later, and Mik isn’t just living, but co-leading a national charity, Phab, a charity focused on building a legacy for young disabled people across the country.

Growing up in Stopsley, he went to both Stopsley Junior and Putteridge High School. But as he was sitting his first GCSE exam, his spinal deformity — a side effect of his childhood cancer treatment — collapsed. He was rushed to hospital and became a full-time wheelchair user overnight.

Mik said: “This was a really dark time. I’d been told in hospital I didn’t have long to live, but that was proved wrong. I didn’t know what my future held, now I couldn’t walk. Luckily, after attending a Phab club, I started to see things could get better, and that gave me hope for the future”

For Mik, meeting other young people and finding his community gave him the push he needed. Soon, he was fronting New Romantic bands, DJing on the rave circuit, and — after being spotted by a TV producer mid-gig — presenting youth and children’s television, including the Emmy Award-winning Beat That in 1992.

Fame took the Luton lad from dinner with his parents to London’s red-carpet parties. He toured Europe, supported Gary Numan, and met his wife, Diane, on the music scene.

Fast forward to 2000, when a car crash left him with a broken back. Once again, Mik defied medical expectations, recovering after experimental surgery. But this time, he took a different path; he trained as an access consultant.

The Phan story came full circle three years ago when he was named co-CEO of Phab alongside Dawn Vickers.

He said: “It’s about empowering the next generation. Each wave of young people should make life better for disabled people, until one day, the concept of being ‘disabled’ doesn’t exist.”