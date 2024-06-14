Mark poses outside West Ham stadium - where he finished his Premier Pedal challenge and where sadly his mobile phone was stolen inside the ground.

Saddle-sore, emotional and elated – that’s how Luton charity cycle champ Mark Crowther felt after hanging up his helmet and raising more than £9,000 for charity.

The Return on Investments enablement business executive has been on the road, on and off, for three years as he completed his Heart for Heroes and Premier Pedal fundraising challenges – the latter to celebrate the Hatters’ promotion to the Premier League.

This entailed cycling to all of Luton Town's away games for the 2023/24 season while raising awareness and donations for four charities close to his heart – NOAH, Mind BLMK, Keech Hospice Care and Prostate Cancer UK.

He had already raised a staggering £37,000 from previous and similar challenges.

It wasn't all plain sailing for charity cycling champ Mark Crowther - this was one of the challenging weather conditions he encountered enroute to Nottingham Forest.

Mark, 57, says: “When I started out, I had no expectations of the support I would receive, nor the incredibly kind gestures that would help me raise an unbelievable amount for great causes.

"It helped me cope with my own personal struggles and the memories of the amazing people I met will stay with me forever.”

The money he has raised will be split between the charities of his choice and they’ve all been incredibly grateful for his grit and determination.

NOAH spokesman Andy Williamson described Mark as “the lifeblood of small charities like ours.”

Mark Crowther smiling broadly outside the Hatters' ground. He's been supporting the team since he went to a game with some school mates when he was 15 and has been a dedicated fan ever since.

He added: “We are delighted and inspired by the monumental efforts Mark made to cycle to every Luton away game this last season to raise money for NOAH and other good causes. The funds he has raised will make a difference to the lives of those living in poverty.”

A spokesperson for Mind BLMK posted on FB: “Thank you so much, Mark, for all you have done for us. We have watched your journey with excitement and admiration.”

They added the stats for the season-long challenge are mind blowing: a distance of 2,327 miles and an elevation of 100,000 ft – the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest three times.

Keech Hospice Care marketing manager Becky Desert said: “We’re so grateful for all the support Mark has given us. The funds he’s raised will enable us to continue to support patients and families when they need it the most.

Charity champion Mark Crowther on the spot where all his pedal power challenges have begun and ended.

"For every £1 donated to Keech, 88p goes directly to providing our specialist care and support. So thank you, Mark!”

Prostate Cancer UK was equally enthusiastic.

Chief executive Laura Kerby said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to Mark for his amazing support over the last three years, raising vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

“Not only has he raised a fantastic amount of money for some worthwhile causes, but by visiting football clubs up and down the country, he will have helped increase awareness of prostate cancer – a disease that affects one in eight men - across the UK.

Mark Crowther on his first Premier Pedal challenge to Brighton's American Express stadium.

“Thanks to Mark’s incredible pedal power, we’ll be able to fund ground-breaking research towards a screening programme, so we can catch prostate cancer early and save men’s lives.”

The cycling superstar is now taking a break from fundraising and is currently writing a book – to be published by the end of the year – which will be an opportunity to share his experiences and give an insight into the challenges he faced.

Mark says: “The good times far outweighed the bad – a personal highlight was getting to know some of the players, and receiving recognition from my heroes as well as from everyone else meant a lot.

"The brutal winter rides, the punctures, navigation challenges and having my phone stolen at West Ham inside the ground were tough, but all worth it to support the charities and repay the faith everyone showed in me.”

He’s looking forward to a period of reflection and supporting the Hatters’ next season – but taking a more relaxed approach to getting to the games. He’s also keen to report that his next charity challenge won’t be on a bike.

His main steed – a lightweight Trek Amonda – was badly damaged in a road collision before the West Ham game. He had to rely on his spare bike to complete the challenge and says he hasn’t been on it since May 11, when he finally came home.

Mark admits there’s been a bit of a void since he got back but he’s realised he’s more resilient than he thought he was.

He says: “I have a ‘never give up’ attitude. I wanted to make everyone who supported me proud and to make a small difference to those wonderful charities while making memories and having fun along the way. I hope I’ve done all of that.”