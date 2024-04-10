Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity which has been transforming lives in Bedfordshire through the power of music celebrates its 10th anniversary this month.

Music24 offers regular music-making opportunities to socially isolated and vulnerable adults across Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire and will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this summer.

Sustained by ongoing fundraising, the support of donors and Arts Council England, the charity was also recently awarded a National Lottery Community Fund grant to help push vital work forward over the next three years, benefitting hundreds of people living with disabilities and ill health.

The Permutt family have made use of the music service for years

“It makes me so proud to know how much we have achieved in the last ten years,” explains Teela Hughes, Music24’s CEO and Co-founder. “Music gives everyone a voice, the chance to express themselves, to be heard and to connect with others. You don’t have to be a musician to participate – everyone is a musician in our eyes! We strongly believe that music can play an important role in improving people’s health and wellbeing. Through our ongoing support groups, we enable everyone to engage in making live music and discover their creative side. The sessions benefit everyone in different ways. The last ten years have proven that there is a huge need for services like ours – the individuals we work with are impacted everyday by the challenges they face. Music helps to connect people and communities in the most unique way. Music makes us all feel alive! This is why we are determined to push our work forward to reach many more people that need it.

" Funding is not only vital to our survival, but also crucial in enabling us to expand our service and reach more people. It is our 10th Anniversary this year and we are ready to take on the next ten years! Currently, we support around 450 people a year. It is our goal to reach 800 people a year within the next three years.”

Music24 supports people who are affected by learning disabilities, mental health conditions and people with dementia and their carers. It specialises in providing community groups, group and 1:1 music therapy, choirs and singing cafes.

Pamela Permutt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 30 years ago and in recent years has developed dementia. Music24 have been working with Pamela and her husband, Jeffrey, for the last year by providing 1:1 music therapy sessions in her home. Pamela, having previously been a keen musician, used to love playing the keyboard and singing. These sessions now provide her with the opportunity to continue to do this, as well as offering moments of connection with her husband and carers, who also join in the fun.

The charity already facilitates inclusive and friendly groups across Bedfordshire, including Luton, Bedford, Leighton Buzzard and Biggleswade and plans to expand the services to more locations in the near future. Participants enjoy activities led by highly-skilled music therapists and community musicians. Singing, writing songs, playing the drums and other percussion instruments, even dancing if they want to.

The anniversary will be marked with a series of special events and projects throughout the rest of 2024.