Luton charity offers an invitation to tea

The fundraiser is in April

NOAH Enterprise is hosting an afternoon tea at The Old Palace Lodge in Luton, to help raise funds for local vulnerable people.

The event, which takes place on Saturday April 30 from 12-3pm, invites people to enjoy a relaxing afternoon of tea and coffee, delicious scones, a scrumptious selection of finger sandwiches and a trio of cakes.

Guests will enjoy prosecco on arrival and be entertained with music from the talented jazz and big band singer, David Mills. There will also be a chance to win a number of exciting raffle prizes on the day, donated by local businesses.

Maggie Felmingham, Events & Community Fundraising Manager said: “The pandemic has made the last two years extremely difficult, with many crucial fundraising events cancelled or postponed. We are thrilled to finally be able to host this delightful event in support of those most vulnerable, and we really look forward to seeing everyone on the day.”