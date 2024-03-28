Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Award-winning business woman Ruth Robb, who co-founded Luton Christian anti sex-trafficking charity Azalea, says prayer is the foundation of the organisation.

In 2007 she was part of a small team of volunteers from a church in Hightown reaching out to those trapped in sex trafficking in Luton and Bedfordshire.

It all started with a group of women meeting to catch up with each other, to read and discuss Bible passages. But the cacophony from a group of prostitutes across the road – and their clients - was overwhelming. The women decided to pray for them, to ask for change because something needed to happen.

Azalea co-founder Ruth Robb (right) at the launch of a mobile drop-in van with Justine Maroudias of Talk UK Telecom who support the Christian-based anti sex trafficking charity

But nothing did. So they changed their tactics and offered the women across the road a few hours respite at a local church, in the form of a cuppa, some cake and conversation. But still nothing happened.

Then one of the older volunteers invited one of the women to drop in as she passed by. She was initially reluctant and suspicious, despite the warm welcome.

But word got round and soon the space at the church wasn’t big enough. The charity is now centrally situated in Upper George Street.

Ruth explains the choice of name: “Azalea is a plant which grows and flourishes in harsh circumstances – and means beautiful and dignified in ancient Greek.”

She describes sex trafficking as a massive problem – both nationally and internationally - but says: “Luton is unusual because it enjoys a rich collaboration with statutory and non-statutory services. We have very good relationships with Luton Borough Council, London Luton Airport and the Bedfordshire PCC. We all recognise we’re better together and it’s a key reason why Azalea has been so successful.”

The charity cares not only for women trapped in sex trafficking, but also for the men who buy sex.

As Ruth says: “If there’s no demand, there are no victims.”

Azalea’s services extend to every corner of the community.

DROP-IN offers individual care plans to support anyone wanting to leave the sex industry. It provides a shower, meals, clothes, condoms and rape alarms. Training is given in barista skills, cooking, sewing, art and budgeting.

ENCOMPASS supports women caught up in sex trafficking with a three-pronged approach – engage, build and flourish.

LAST cares for communities impacted by the industry while RE-ROUTE supports parents and schools to recognise and act on grooming signs.

The FLINT programme has been specifically developed with men in mind.

Ruth says: “We’re aware that watching pornography and buying sex is an unhealthy habit. It’s also evident that these patterns of behaviour are a struggle to leave behind.

“FLINT helps mend damaged relationships, deal with shame and recover a healthy and fulfilling attitude to sex.”

The charity has an inspirational, high powered team. It employs employs nine full-time staff and has more than 80 volunteers.

Ruth – who abandoned early architectural career plans in favour of social work – won the prestigious Gold Award for Charity Champion in the Best Businesswomen Awards for 2023 held at the Hilton in Wembley last year.